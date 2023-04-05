Klara Eiritz und Philippe Henriette sind nun Teil des Executive Management Teams von Volvo Construction Equipment. Eiritz besetzt künftig die Position als Head of Finance. Zuvor war sie Head of Business Control and Sourcing for Market Area Europe and Latin America. Henriette wurde dagegen zum Head of Strategy & Business Development ernannt. Er war bisher als Senior Vice President Finance, Digital, IT and Business Development für das Unternehmen tätig.

Wenn Ihnen dieser Artikel gefallen hat, lassen Sie sich doch zum Thema auf dem Laufenden halten Themen Newsletter Personen bestellen

Themen Newsletter Zur Person bestellen

Unternehmens Presseverteiler Volvo CE bestellen