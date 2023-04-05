Volvo Construction Equipment

Klara Eiritz und Philippe Henriette

Tags:
  • Personen
  • Zur Person
  • Volvo CE
    • Volvo CE Zur Person Personen
    Volvo CE Zur Person Personen

    Klara Eiritz und Philippe Henriette sind nun Teil des Executive Management Teams von Volvo Construction Equipment. Eiritz besetzt künftig die Position als Head of Finance. Zuvor war sie Head of Business Control and Sourcing for Market Area Europe and Latin America. Henriette wurde dagegen zum Head of Strategy & Business Development ernannt. Er war bisher als Senior Vice President Finance, Digital, IT and Business Development für das Unternehmen tätig.

    ABZ-Stellenmarkt

    Relevante Stellenangebote
    Bereichsleitung (m/w/d) für den Bereich Straßen-..., Lüneburg  ansehen
    Ingenieurin / Ingenieur (w/m/d) ..., Fulda  ansehen
    Baugruppenleitung (m/w/d) für den Bereich..., Bergen   ansehen
    Alle Stellenangebote ansehen
    Tags:
    Wenn Ihnen dieser Artikel gefallen hat, lassen Sie sich doch zum Thema auf dem Laufenden halten

    Ausgewählte Unternehmen
    LLVZ - Leistungs- und Lieferverzeichnis

    Die Anbieterprofile sind ein Angebot von llvz.de

    ABZ-Redaktions-Newsletter

    Freitags die aktuellen Baunachrichten direkt aus der Redaktion.

    Jetzt bestellen